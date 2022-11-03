Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972.
They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an induction ceremony, and Gator game watch party.
The event will start today at 1 p.m. and end on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The reunion will be held at the Emerson Alumni Hall.
