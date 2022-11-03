Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday.

Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972.

They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an induction ceremony, and Gator game watch party.

The event will start today at 1 p.m. and end on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The reunion will be held at the Emerson Alumni Hall.

