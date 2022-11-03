Marion County man is wanted after being accused of molesting a child

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man accused of molesting a child.

Deputies say Andre Roundtree, 41, was arrested on August 3 after he showed porn to a child.

But, Roundtree was released later the same day.

Investigators say since the, they have learned Roundtree molested the child and he may have more victims.

