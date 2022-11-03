Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman

Marion County Sheriff's are searching from a missing 24-year-old woman.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield.

Deputies say that Crystalyn Mobley, 24, was last seen on October 16 on SE 166th lane in Summerfield.

Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may have made.

She has been known to frequent parts of Summerfield and Belleview.

TRENDING: ‘I just want Demiah home’: Grandmother searches for missing Dixie County teenager

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Three Fort White students come out winners at the National FFA Agri Science Fair
Three Fort White students come out winners at the National FFA Agri Science Fair
Marion County man is wanted after being accused of molesting a child
Marion County man is wanted after being accused of molesting a child
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
Marion County man is wanted after being accused of molesting a child
Marion County man is wanted after being accused of molesting a child
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County