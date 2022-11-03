Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield.

Deputies say that Crystalyn Mobley, 24, was last seen on October 16 on SE 166th lane in Summerfield.

Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may have made.

She has been known to frequent parts of Summerfield and Belleview.

