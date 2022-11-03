Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield.
Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield.
Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may have made.
She has been known to frequent parts of Summerfield and Belleview.
