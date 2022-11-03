Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams.

The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which had the second-highest growth rate in the country last year. She says some of the ways crooks are targeting Floridians include giving artificially low quotes and last-minute contractual changes.

”Make sure that you do your research. Make sure that you check carefully the names of those reaching out, wanting to move you. Don’t sign anything that doesn’t have all the contractual terms filled in. Watch out for them demanding cash payment up front.” -said Attorney General, Ashley Moody.

If you feel you’ve been cheated while moving, you can call Florida’s scam hotline at 1-866-9NO-SCAM.

