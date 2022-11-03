No injuries in Clay County school bus crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus happened in Clay County.

FHP troopers say a 19-year-old driver was traveling north on Debarry Avenue when they attempted to turn left onto Pecan Court.

A school bus was already turning right at the same time causing the bus and the vehicle to collide causing minor damage to the rear bumper of the bus.

33 high school students were on the bus at the time of the collision.

