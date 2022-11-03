Three Fort White students come out winners at the National FFA Agri Science Fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two high school students and one middle school student are receiving national recognition for their work in the agricultural sciences.

Cyler Robinson, Evan McKinney, and Marshall Bussey, all of Fort White, competed in the National FFA Agri Science Fair and came out winners.

Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture.

Their work involved the use of hydroponics.

“I think I worked pretty hard, some nights we stayed here. We stayed every night basically. After school, some

nights we even stayed until 8 to 9 at night, said Robinson.”

“It’s a lot of competition, especially when you’re going up against high schoolers, 11th, 12th graders, it’s

not exactly a walk in there and win scenario, Said McKinney.”

Robinson and McKinney plan on pursuing a career in agriculture after they graduate from Fort White High School.

