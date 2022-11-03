Three people injured in Lake City shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Violence in Lake City is rising after a weekend filled with gunfire.

Last night three people were injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday night on NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. None of the injuries suffered were life threatening.

The shooting comes after three incidents of gunfire over the weekend. No injuries were suffered as a result of the shootings, though two vehicles were struck by loose gunfire.

This was the 35th report of shots fired in Lake City this year, according to data from police. That is more than double the 17 reported cases last year.

Emma Christie is a Lake City resident who attends Florida Gateway College. She says she fears the violence is rubbing off on the town’s youth.

“Disappointed but not completely shocked,” said Christie. “It’s kind of the tone we have here in some of the areas especially with the youth that we have being affected by everything going on. There’s not a lot of outreach happening, there’s not any youth programs that I know about helping to stop these things.

“There’s been bomb threats, there’s been shooting threats, there’s even been people bringing weapons to school, whether to settle a fight that started off campus or anything like that,” said Christie. “And it’s not getting better it’s getting worse.”

Police confirmed the three people injured in Tuesday’s shooting all returned home from the hospital on Wednesday.

TRENDING: ‘I just want Demiah home’: Grandmother searches for missing Dixie County teenager

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.