A tractor-trailer driver receives several charges after hitting a Levy County school bus and injuring students

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash happened on HWY 19 near Inglis on March 30.

The Levy County school bus stopped on the road with lights flashing and kids on board, but that’s when a semi-truck crashed into the back of the bus seriously injuring students.

“I live right up here in the first house and when the accident happened I was actually standing inside I heard what I thought was a bomb had gone off or a tree had fallen on it or something. I had no idea it was a bus,” said Jeff Williams.

The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Frederick Campbell, is now charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to stop for a school bus, careless driving, falsification of time records, and operating a CMV with an out of service condition.

“We moved seats back to get to the two girls to talk to them I was on the bus the whole time. By the time the emergency crews got here and what I was thinking was lord I stood there and prayed for the two hours I was there,” said Williams.

Williams added the charges are a little bit of closure, but the families are still feeling the impact of the crash.

“The closure isn’t so much the guy getting arrested it’s a big help to the families I’m sure and it will keep him from doing it again but the whole thing that needs to be done is they need to have forgiveness.”

The two girls on the bus have had several surgeries since March.

Campbell has been in prison since May, convicted on a count of racketeering but also charged with a drug offense that was not prosecuted.

