Train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana

Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began leaking chemicals on Wednesday, St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin says.(Louisiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULINA, La. (AP) — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish, about 50 miles west of New Orleans. St. James officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment.

Eric Deroche, St. James homeland security director, said a tank car was leaking hydrochloric acid that would have to be neutralized and removed before the evacuation order could be lifted. Inhaling fumes from the corrosive chemical can damage the lungs.

State police spokesman Christian Reed said the damaged rail car was carrying 20,000 gallons (75,700 liters) of the chemical. While officials weren’t sure exactly how much spilled out, St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne told reporters it was likely that all of it had leaked.

Deroche told The Advocate officials expanded the initial evacuation area from 150 homes to 200 homes after the hydrochloric acid vapor spread out as winds calmed down in the area. Officials said residents were being put up in hotels and that they could go to a seniors’ center in nearby Lutcher for a hotel assignment.

Reed said the cleanup would take an “extended period of time,” and asked that residents be patient as the process unfolds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes
Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes
Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes
A piano concert will be held in Gainesville to benefit Ukrainian musicians
A piano concert will be held in Gainesville to benefit Ukrainian musicians
Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction
Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction