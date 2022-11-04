Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor

Alachua County Forever, the County’s environmental land acquisition program, has closed on the...
Alachua County Forever, the County’s environmental land acquisition program, has closed on the purchase of 75.77 acres from members of the Carr and McNab families(Alachua County)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families.

On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.

The acquisition cost of $749,030 was paid for from funds collected from the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places one-half-cent sales tax.

The property is the first part of a planned conservation corridor linking Alachua County’s nearly 6,000-acre Barr Hammock Preserve, and the 962-acre Price’s Scrub State Park.

TRENDING: Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

In the words of Marjorie Harris Carr, “I also believe that Floridians care about their environment. If they are educated about its perils, if they are never lied to, they will become stewards of the wild places that are left.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
School Threats (gfx)
Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST