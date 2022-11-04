Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families.

On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.

The acquisition cost of $749,030 was paid for from funds collected from the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places one-half-cent sales tax.

The property is the first part of a planned conservation corridor linking Alachua County’s nearly 6,000-acre Barr Hammock Preserve, and the 962-acre Price’s Scrub State Park.

In the words of Marjorie Harris Carr, “I also believe that Floridians care about their environment. If they are educated about its perils, if they are never lied to, they will become stewards of the wild places that are left.”

