Artist behind University of Florida’s so-called “French Fries” sculpture dies
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Harn Museum of Art is confirming the passing of an artist who created multiple sculptures on the University of Florida campus.
John Raymond Henry created “Big Max” which is part of the Harn’s collection at the UF Cultural Plaza. He died earlier this week.
Henry also made the well-recognized “Alachua” sculpture at the University of Florida Marston Science Library which is nicknamed “French Fries”.
