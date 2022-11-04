Artist behind University of Florida’s so-called “French Fries” sculpture dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Harn Museum of Art is confirming the passing of an artist who created multiple sculptures on the University of Florida campus.

John Raymond Henry created “Big Max” which is part of the Harn’s collection at the UF Cultural Plaza. He died earlier this week.

We are sad to learn of the passing of John Raymond Henry. “Big Max,” by Henry, is a part of the Harn's collection & has become a landmark welcoming all who visit the UF Cultural Plaza―much like "Alachua" nicknamed the "French Fries" which greets @UF students at @UFMarston. pic.twitter.com/Lbx8MvBg1O — Harn Museum of Art (@HarnMuseumofArt) November 4, 2022

Henry also made the well-recognized “Alachua” sculpture at the University of Florida Marston Science Library which is nicknamed “French Fries”.

