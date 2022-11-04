A benefit dinner raises money for an Alachua County firefighter that’s battling Aplastic Anemia

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Brandon Boothby has been a firefighter/paramedic with Alachua County Fire Rescue for six years.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia. It’s a condition causing the bone marrow to not make enough blood cells.

“He’s putting up a heck of a fight battling it so this is just kind of providing some relief for him and his family. He hasn’t been able to work his wife hasn’t been able to work because she taking care of him and their newborn. Brandon had a baby one month before being diagnosed,” said union vice president Cody Loomis.

A benefit dinner for him at the Rustic Oaks Ranch in High Springs brought many of his firefighter buddies, friends, and family.

“There’s a lot of people that never met Brandon before, but have been following him on Facebook and showed up tonight and want to be a part of this. That’s why we love the community that we serve because when we need help they’re here for us as well,” said Loomis.

Loomis added that Boothby’s motivators are getting back to work, and being with his little girl.

“His hope is to be on light duty here soon and in the next six months to be back on the road serving this community because this is the community he grew up in. It’s one of his biggest joys to serve this community and that’s what he wants to do.”

Boothby had a bone marrow transplant to save his life and left the hospital back in May. Now he’s continuing his recovery, with hopes of getting back to serve.

