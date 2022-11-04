Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five celebrity chefs will share their experiences with Marion County Culinary Arts students on Friday.

It is as part of a local food festival.

Chef Elizabeth Falkner is visiting Belleview High School. She specializes in desserts and pastries. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.

Chef Esdras Ochoa is going to Dunnellon High School. He specializes in Mexican cuisine. It starts at 9:15 a.m.

Rashad Jones will teach all things barbeque over at Forest High School. He’ll be there from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Chef Tim Hollingsworth will be heading to Lake Weir High School. It will be from 9:45 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Kids can learn about contemporary American and French cuisine.

Lastly, Art Smith will teach southern cuisine at the Marion Technical Institute and that’ll be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

