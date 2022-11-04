Chiefland police department hosts a Christmas gift fund drive

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Chiefland are once again holding a cake auction to support the police department’s Christmas gift fund drive.

It’s sponsored by the bakery “Marie’s Sweets” and runs until Saturday at noon.

They are auctioning off treats, gift baskets, and other items online.

The auction was started last year to raise money in place of a fall festival that closed due to the pandemic.

If interested in the auction, check it out at this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/christmas-for-kids-cake-auctio/660789682077166/

