Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Dixie County teenager disappeared, the sheriff’s office is expanding the search area.

Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have broadened the area of the search for Demiah Appling, 14, to include the area north of Highway 19, west of State Road 349, and south of Spillers Highway.

Demiah disappeared from Old Town on Oct. 16. She was reported missing by her family a week later.

Deputies say new information reveals she was last seen wearing blue Nike slides, white striped SpongeBob SquarePants shorts. a black t-shirt, and a gold necklace with a heart-shaped charm.

She had her cell phone when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carrie Barcia at (352) 681-3107.

