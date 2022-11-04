Florida for All hosts March for Justice and Party at the Polls

Both events are hosted by Florida for All at the Bo Diddley Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a March for Justice and a party at the polls event in Gainesville on Friday.

The event will be held at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4 until 8 p.m.

It is hosted by Florida for All.

TV20 will keep you updated on who the special guest artist will be .

