Florida gas prices rise after ‘gas-tax holiday’ expires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was higher Friday than at the end of September, before a month-long gas tax “holiday” started, according to the AAA auto club.

The tax holiday had suspended the state’s 25.3-cent per gallon gas tax in October. The average price Friday was three dollars and 45 cents, up a penny from Thursday and 16 cents since Monday, the last day of the tax holiday. The average price on September 30th, the final day before the holiday, was three dollars and 39 cents.

Over the past month, gas has gone up 27 cents per gallon in Florida. Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says global economic factors make it tough to tell what prices will do in the coming weeks.

”Usually during the wintertime, gas prices tend to follow more of a downward trend because people aren’t taking those extended road trips as they do during the summertime,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA Auto Club. “But, as things remain extremely volatile on a global scale, if we see a big jump in oil prices, then gas prices will likely do the same thing.”

Some of the highest average prices Friday were found in the Florida Keys and West Palm Beach area, while the cheapest gas in the state is being sold in the Panhandle. Nationally, the average price Friday was three dollars and 79 cents, up a penny from Thursday.

In Alachua County, a gallon of gas will run you on average $3.59. Dixie County has the most expensive prices in North Central Florida at $3.66 cents a gallon.

