Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off.

The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala.

More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and judges’ choice chili awards.

They are expecting between 6,000-8,000 visitors to try some chili.

“They’re all different kinds I don’t know if it was last year or there was a shrimp chili, we’ve had gator chili there are all different kinds of chili so there really is something for everybody to try coming out to the chili cookoff,” said administrator Brooke Schultheis.

The cookoff is this Saturday at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion from 10am to 3pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.