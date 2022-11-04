Gainesville author, Romona Jackson, writes story to grieve mother’s death
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Romona Jackson, is a financial and wellness coach turned author.
TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the writer of “Crazy Faith, Unexplainable Peace... The Lessons My Mother Taught Me”.
