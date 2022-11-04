Gators seek to get on track at Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Aside from its loss to No. 1 Georgia, the Gator football team hasn’t had a difficult time starting games well--It’s matter of maintaining that level over 60 minutes. That’ll have to change Saturday in a hostile road environment.

Texas A&M’s Kyle Field is one of the loudest stadiums in the country and the 12th Man will be fired up for this matchup of struggling teams. Florida comes into the game 4-4, while Texas A&M is just 3-5. Both schools are 1-4 in the SEC.

Florida has surenderred just 24 first quarter points in its five SEC games. But 72 second quarter points have been scored on the Gators in those same games.

It makes one think of how different this season could have been if they could’ve only cut that number in half. Florida head coach Billy Napier is focused on what’s ahead.

“Analytics would tell you that starting fast is extremely important, at any level in football,” said Napier. “Getting off to a quick start relative to momentum in the game is always a point of emphasis with us. And certainly when you go on the road, I think it’s even more imperative.”

“It’s very pivotal because we’ve been coming off losses and things like that, so i feel like our goal is to start off the month with a win and win out with the rest of the season,” said Defensive Lineman Princely Umanmielen.

“It comes down to being a practice player,” said wide receiver Xzavier Henderson. “Taking every rep in practice like it’s a game rep. Taking it one play at a time, one catch at a time, and one day at a time.”

Defensive Back Kamar Wilcoxson announced on social media on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Wilcoxson played in two games this season, registering two tackles.

