Governor Ron DeSantis campaigns in Florida Gateway College days before midterm elections

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis made a pit-stop in Florida Gateway College to rally republican supporters.

Republicans Kat Cammack, Chuck Brannan, and Neil Dunn also showed up.

“I’ve been republican ever since I was able to vote. I think we got a good support behind him here in Columbia County and he can depend on us,” said supporter, Charles Tannachion.

Desantis’ slogan is “Keep Florida Free”. That’s one reasonS why supporterS are on the governor’s side.

“Definitely got to stop this border problem,” said supporter Roy Mcfatter. “It’s way out of control.”

In the conference he spoke about pushing for border policies, banning vaccine mandates and inflation. Some voters told TV20 why they also support his views on education.

“We’re very excited,” stated supporter Destiny Parrish. “We came out here to support Desantis because he actually just gave us a grant for $1.9 million to our college in our nursing program.”

According to Columbia County Supervisor of Election officials, as of today, more than 22,000 voters are registered as republican compared to about 12,000 democratic voters.

This weekend, Desantis will be kicking off his “Don’t Tread on Florida” tour.

His democratic challenger Charlie Crist is now campaigning in Jacksonville as part of his “Choose Freedom” tour.

