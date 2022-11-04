Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years.

The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists.

The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center for the Arts.

The reception starts at 5 and runs until 7p.m. VIP guests can expect an evening of art, music, and tapas.

TRENDING: Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff

The Gallery opens following the reception and the public is welcome to walk through. That starts at 7 and ends at 9 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
Both events are hosted by Florida for All at the Bo Diddley Plaza.
Florida for All hosts March for Justice and Party at the Polls
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston