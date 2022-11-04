Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years.
The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists.
The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center for the Arts.
The reception starts at 5 and runs until 7p.m. VIP guests can expect an evening of art, music, and tapas.
The Gallery opens following the reception and the public is welcome to walk through. That starts at 7 and ends at 9 p.m.
