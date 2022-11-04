Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home.

Next is a fluffy and big headed kitty Dennis. Dennis has perfected his napping skills but is still searching for someone to cuddle with.

Lastly is a dog who would be fun for a whole family Boston. This cutie wants the adventure of a life time and is looking for the perfect travel buddy.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

