Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home.

Next is a fluffy and big headed kitty Dennis. Dennis has perfected his napping skills but is still searching for someone to cuddle with.

Lastly is a dog who would be fun for a whole family Boston. This cutie wants the adventure of a life time and is looking for the perfect travel buddy.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

The art event returns by popular demand after a 16-year gap.
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
Both events are hosted by Florida for All at the Bo Diddley Plaza.
Florida for All hosts March for Justice and Party at the Polls