Marion County Public Schools receive multiple threats
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county.
Dunnellon Middle School had heavy law enforcement presence on Friday after a threat was written on a bathroom stall.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has also arrested a student for making threatening posts on Snapchat. Deputies say the suspect made a video about being stereotyped as a school shooter and shows a firearm.
The two incidents are not known to be connected.
