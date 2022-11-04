Marion County Public Schools receive multiple threats

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county.

Dunnellon Middle School had heavy law enforcement presence on Friday after a threat was written on a bathroom stall.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has also arrested a student for making threatening posts on Snapchat. Deputies say the suspect made a video about being stereotyped as a school shooter and shows a firearm.

The two incidents are not known to be connected.

