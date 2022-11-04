North Central Florida Jewish community leaders hosted unity and solidarity rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chabad University of Florida Jewish community center members invited the community to help stand up against anti-Semitism after recent anti-Semitic incidents.

UF leaders, city officials, students, alumni, and residents attended tonight’s event.

Organizers at the rally addressed the “Kanye is right about the Jews” banners flown at last weeks game. as well as, the anti-Semitic flyers that had been scattered throughout Gainesville and across the country.

Director of Chabad UF Rabbi Berl Goldman said one of the answers to combat anti-Semitism, hate and bias is unity. He also said the lack of education is why these incidences keep happening.

“Anti Semitism is taught, hate and bias is natured and instilled. Education, education, education is ultimately the answer long term to eradicate this type of psyche and sick and evil agenda amongst us,” said Goldman. “You’re trying to project and instill division, we will unite. You’re trying to create fear, we will attend and be proud of who we are.”

The Rabbi said holding this rally will help the community understand that there is strength in numbers and the fight against anti-Semitism won’t end until people come together.

