Paige’s Kitchen Food Drive is nearing the home stretch

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Paige’s Kitchen food drive is in the home stretch.

We want to collect $50,000 and 100,000 pounds of food.

All of it will go to organizations here in North Central Florida.

We’re partnering with Catholic Charities, Bread of the Mighty, and Gateway to Hope Ministries.

You can drop off food at any of the charities, TV20, or VyStar Credit Unions in Alachua, Gainesville, Lake City, Starke, and Ocala during business hours.

For more information, visit HERE

