Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning.

State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue.

A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the pedestrian, knocking her down. A second driver did not see her in the road and hit her.

The woman died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

