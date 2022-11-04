Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning.

State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue.

A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the pedestrian, knocking her down. A second driver did not see her in the road and hit her.

The woman died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

