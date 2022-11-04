State university board of governors to consider proposal could factor how professors are reviewed for tenure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state law restricting how race-related issues can be discussed in classrooms would impact the University of Florida and state colleges.

Next week, the state university board of governors will consider a proposal that could factor into how professors are reviewed for tenure.

House Bill 7, also called the Stop Woke Act, allows the state to require tenured professors to go through a comprehensive review every five years.

Ben Sasse’s nomination to become UF’s next president will be considered at that same meeting.

