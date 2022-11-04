TV20 Meteorologist Heads Back To The Classroom

Scott Gagliardi Teaches 2nd Graders About All Things Weather!
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of students at Summers Elementary School in Lake City were visited by TV20s Meteorologist Scott Gagliardi and had the chance to learn about all things weather.

About 70 kids made up the group and just finishing up learning about weather in their classroom.

summers
summers(wcjb)

They learned what goes into making a forecast, what goes into doing broadcasting as well as lots of science.

summers
summers(wcjb)

An experiment to make your own personal tornado was brought in for show and tell was one of the kids’ favorite take aways.

Dawson Khachigan says; “I learned that you can make your own tornado with vinegar, dish soap and water.”

summers
summers(wcjb)

