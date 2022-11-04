Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting

Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting for better facilities for training and meet ups.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape.

A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office.

Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that take special expertise to process.

And they need a better space for training and meeting with veterans.

Commissioners said they are willing to conduct an assessment to determine exactly what is needed.

