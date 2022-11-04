“What’s up” with K-Country 11/4

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Head to Las Vegas, a fall festival, and some charitable events that we are taking a part in.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.

RELATED: “What’s up” with K-Country 10/28

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.