Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program

Alachua police officers are looking for kids interested in a career in law enforcement.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

The department is accepting applications for its explorer program.

It’s aimed at middle and high school students.

Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in law enforcement, and helps them find ways to get involved in their community.

For more information, click HERE.

