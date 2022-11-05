Anthony Richardson, defense lead Florida football team past Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WCJB) - After being blown out in back-to-back losses to Southeastern Conference opponents, the Florida football team answered critic’s questions, on Saturday, with a convincing road win against Texas A&M.

Anthony Richardson accounted for four of the Gators (5-4) five touchdowns, while the defense forced three Aggies (3-6) turnovers and pitched a shutout in the second half to earn their first road win in league play since 2020.

The first half of the contest started off as a true track meet. Neither team’s defense could stop the other from putting points on the board. The orange and blue received the opening kickoff and marched down the field for a 50-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek to take a 3-0 lead with 10:41 to play in the first quarter.

Mihalek’s field goal began a stretch of seven consecutive scoring drives between the two teams. A&M responded with back-to-back touchdowns and a field goal on its first three possessions, before booting the game’s first punt, trailing 20-17 with 2:32 to play in the half.

Meanwhile, Florida scored on its first four drives, including back-to-back touchdowns, and bookended it with a 24-yard field goal to give the orange and blue a 20-17 lead with 4:49 to go in the second quarter.

After trading punts, A&M added one final scoring drive to the first half stat line to take a 24-20 lead into intermission.

At the halfway mark, the two teams had combined for 571 yards, on 71 plays, and 44 points on 8 scoring drives.

While the evidence of the first two quarters suggested the second half would see another heavy dose of offensive firepower, it was only Florida who would continue adding to their total.

Richardson, who racked up 70 of his 78 rushing yards on a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half, added his first of two touchdown passes by hitting Ja’Quavion Fraziars in the front corner of the Aggies endzone on the second play of the Gators opening drive to start the third quarter. The 19-yard touchdown vaulted Florida back into the lead for good.

Richardson’s final touchdown pass came three series later. With Florida still clinging to a 3-point lead, the sophomore signal caller engineered a 10-play, 81 yard drive that culminated with Richardson throwing an off balance pass, in a collapsing pocket, to Caleb Douglas for a 12-yard touchdown. The td gave the orange and blue some breathing room with a 10-point cushion.

Montrell Johnson was the only Florida running back to hit the century mark or score a touchdown. He earned both on his final carry of the contest. On 3rd-and-goal from the Aggies five-yard line, Johnson found the endzone to net his lone td and hit exactly 100 yards with his 22nd carry.

As for the Gators defense, the much maligned unit put on a performance no fan or critic had seen to this point. They forced the Aggies to punt on their first four possessions of the third quarter, before generating three consecutive takeaways - two fumbles and a turnover on downs.

In total, Texas A&M had eight possessions in the second half and didn’t score a single point off any of them. It’s the first time all season the Gators defense has shutout any opponent in the second half.

Florida’s win improves their record to 2-4 in SEC play.

The Gators will host South Carolina in their home finale on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.

