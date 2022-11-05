Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail.
Madrina’s made the announcement on social media.
In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
