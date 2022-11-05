Gator Insider: Florida tries to get back on track against Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The beginning of November means there’s only four games left on Florida’s regular season schedule - with three out of the first four being Southeastern Conference battles. Week 10 of the college football season takes the orange and blue on a road trip to Kyle Field to square off with underachieving Texas A&M. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell shares the details of this matchup.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.