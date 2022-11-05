Levy County Sheriff’s office recommends Verizon users to text 911 rather than call

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re on Verizon and live in Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to text 911 instead of calling.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Verizon customers can’t call 911 from their cell phones, but texts can still come through.

Sheriff’s officials say updates will come when the issue is fixed.

