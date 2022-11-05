Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
Published: Nov. 5, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party.
Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity chefs and take home a complimentary tasting glass.
The festival continues tomorrow with tastings and cooking demonstrations, and ends with a brunch on Sunday, November 7.
