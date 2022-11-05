Santa Fe sweeps Bishop Kenny to return to Class 4A State Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the fourth time since 2018, Santa Fe High School had to go through Bishop Kenny to advance to either the State Semifinals or the Finals for Class 4A Girls Volleyball.

For the second straight year, Santa Fe is heading back to the State Championship.

Behind the Raiders (29-2) dominate attack they were able to sweep the Crusaders (19-10), 25-14, 25-10, and 25-20. The team never trailed in any of the three sets.

The straight-set victory marks the third time in the last 5 years Santa Fe swept Bishop Kenny this late in the postseason.

Santa Fe will face Academy of the Holy Names on Novemeber 12, as the Raiders go for back-to-back state titles.

This will be the Raiders third appearance in the state championship match since 2017.

