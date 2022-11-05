Sports Overtime Week Eleven

Interlachen claims SSAC Atlantic Division Title; Hawthorne rolls to cap perfect regular season
Williston pulls away from Chiefland, 57-28
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Week eleven of high school football signaled the end of the regular season for teams across North Central Florida. Some are playoff bound, while others will be turning in their gear on Monday. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Williston reached 10-0 with a 57-28 win over Chiefland in a Class 1A-Region 4 battle for seeding.

NCFL High School Football: Week Eleven

Williston def. Chiefland, 57-28

Suwannee def. Bradford, 10-7

Hawthorne def. Astronaut, 52-0

Bolles def. Buchholz, 49-28

Eastside def. GHS, 36-0

South Sumter def. Newberry, 61-21

P.K. Yonge def. Keystone Heights, 35-22

North Marion def. Seabreeze, 55-34

Zephyrhills def. Dunnellon, 41-21

Interlachen def. Paxon, 16-0

Vanguard def. Forest, 29-14

Fort White def. Santa Fe, 55-21

Belleview def. Trenton, 42-6

Bell def. St. Francis, 35-0

Union County def. Walton, 31-15

Umatilla def. Bronson, 41-12

Chipley def. Dixie County, 35-0

Lafayette def. Young Kids In Motion, 43-6

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Sports Overtime Week 11
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, right, is stopped by Florida safety Jadarrius Perkins...
Gators seek to get on track at Texas A&M
Gator women rout St. Leo in exhibition, 110-46
The Florida women's basketball team at Exact Tech Arena.
Florida women’s basketball team dominates exhibition with St. Leo