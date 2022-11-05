Sports Overtime Week Eleven

(WCJB) -Week eleven of high school football signaled the end of the regular season for teams across North Central Florida. Some are playoff bound, while others will be turning in their gear on Monday. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Williston reached 10-0 with a 57-28 win over Chiefland in a Class 1A-Region 4 battle for seeding.

NCFL High School Football: Week Eleven

Williston def. Chiefland, 57-28

Suwannee def. Bradford, 10-7

Hawthorne def. Astronaut, 52-0

Bolles def. Buchholz, 49-28

Eastside def. GHS, 36-0

South Sumter def. Newberry, 61-21

P.K. Yonge def. Keystone Heights, 35-22

North Marion def. Seabreeze, 55-34

Zephyrhills def. Dunnellon, 41-21

Interlachen def. Paxon, 16-0

Vanguard def. Forest, 29-14

Fort White def. Santa Fe, 55-21

Belleview def. Trenton, 42-6

Bell def. St. Francis, 35-0

Union County def. Walton, 31-15

Umatilla def. Bronson, 41-12

Chipley def. Dixie County, 35-0

Lafayette def. Young Kids In Motion, 43-6

