Time running out for early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting.

Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties.

Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing early voting through Sunday, November 6.

Statewide, more than 3.5 million Floridians have already cast their ballots.

