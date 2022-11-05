Time running out for early voting

If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting.

Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties.

Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing early voting through Sunday, November 6.

Statewide, more than 3.5 million Floridians have already cast their ballots.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is honoring law enforcement officers who died serving their...
Levy County Sheriff’s office recommends Verizon users to text 911 rather than call