University Air Center hosts ‘Girls Day in Aviation’ event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Girls and their families were invited to learn about all the things aviation has to offer from aviation professionals.

They enjoyed games, arts and crafts, and an air show performance by world-renowned aerobatic pilot Patty Wagstaff.

“When I was starting out as a pilot, I didn’t have computers, I didn’t have anybody as a mentor, and it’s so important that we are here to be mentors for these young girls and the industry is just needing it so much right now, said organizer Pamela Landis. “We have such a demand for pilots and what a great opportunity for young women and for young boys to come out and really start a career that is just amazing.”

Abigail Leonard, 11, said her love for aviation came when she took her first helicopter ride on her birthday.

“I never really told my mom what I wanted to do so, therefore, she had to pick and she picked aviation,” said Leonard. “On my birthday I got to fly so I thought that was really cool and then I started loving it more.”

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, men make up almost 94 percent of the field while women make up only 6 percent.

Women in aviation like Katie Dodge said being able to mentor girls is very special to her.

“It’s so important to see the young girls out here,” said Dodge. “My dad was a pilot, so growing up I knew I wanted to be in aviation and serve this community. I’m just happy to spread the awareness to other girls that want to be in aviation.”

The organizer says she hopes to continue this program every year.

