18 North Central Florida football teams qualify for state playoffs
Hawthorne, Union County secure first round byes in 1A Rural
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven weeks of the high school football season have come and gone in the fall of 2022, which means it’s time for the real fun to begin, as the state playoffs officially get underway.
On Sunday, the Florida High School Athletic Association revealed 18 teams from North Central Florida have achieved their goal of qualifying for the postseason. Half of the teams who made it will host Region Quarterfinal contests on Friday, Nov. 11.
Here’s a breakdown of the seedings and matchups:
1A Rural
Region 3
#5 Fort White @ #4 Madison Co
#6 Branford @ Lafayette
Byes: #1 Union Co, #2 Hillard
Region 4
#5 Wildwood @ #4 Williston
#6 Newberry @ #3 Chiefland
Byes: #1 Hawthorne, #2 Pahokee
1A Suburban
Region 2
#4 Father Lopez vs #1 Trinity Catholic
#3 PK Yonge vs #2 Holy Trinity (Melbourne)
This region starts playoffs on Friday Nov. 18**
2A Suburban
Region 1
#7 Walton @ #2 Suwannee
Winner Faces Bay-West Florida Winner
Region 2
#8 Crescent City @ #1 Bradford
#4 North Marion @ #5 Eastside
Eastside hosts as lower seed by virtue of being district champ**
Region 3
#7 Dunnellon @ #2 Cocoa
Winner Faces Titusville-Palm Bay Winner
3A Suburban
Region 1
#6 Lincoln @ #3 Columbia
Winner faces Middleburg-Escambia Winner
Region 2
#5 River Ridge @ #4 Vanguard
Winner Faces Auburndale-Lake Wales Winner
4A Suburban
Region 1
#6 Pace @ #3 Buchholz
Winner Faces Crestview-Niceville Winner
