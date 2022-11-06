18 North Central Florida football teams qualify for state playoffs

Hawthorne, Union County secure first round byes in 1A Rural
Union County faces Hawthorne.
Union County faces Hawthorne.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven weeks of the high school football season have come and gone in the fall of 2022, which means it’s time for the real fun to begin, as the state playoffs officially get underway.

On Sunday, the Florida High School Athletic Association revealed 18 teams from North Central Florida have achieved their goal of qualifying for the postseason. Half of the teams who made it will host Region Quarterfinal contests on Friday, Nov. 11.

Here’s a breakdown of the seedings and matchups:

1A Rural

Region 3

#5 Fort White @ #4 Madison Co

#6 Branford @ Lafayette

Byes: #1 Union Co, #2 Hillard

Region 4

#5 Wildwood @ #4 Williston

#6 Newberry @ #3 Chiefland

Byes: #1 Hawthorne, #2 Pahokee

1A Suburban

Region 2

#4 Father Lopez vs #1 Trinity Catholic

#3 PK Yonge vs #2 Holy Trinity (Melbourne)

This region starts playoffs on Friday Nov. 18**

2A Suburban

Region 1

#7 Walton @ #2 Suwannee

Winner Faces Bay-West Florida Winner

Region 2

#8 Crescent City @ #1 Bradford

#4 North Marion @ #5 Eastside

Eastside hosts as lower seed by virtue of being district champ**

Region 3

#7 Dunnellon @ #2 Cocoa

Winner Faces Titusville-Palm Bay Winner

3A Suburban

Region 1

#6 Lincoln @ #3 Columbia

Winner faces Middleburg-Escambia Winner

Region 2

#5 River Ridge @ #4 Vanguard

Winner Faces Auburndale-Lake Wales Winner

4A Suburban

Region 1

#6 Pace @ #3 Buchholz

Winner Faces Crestview-Niceville Winner

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Santa Fe volleyball team celebrates winning their Class 4A State Semifinal match.
Santa Fe sweeps Bishop Kenny to return to Class 4A State Championship
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) outruns the Texas A&M defense for a 60-yard...
Anthony Richardson, defense lead Florida football team past Texas A&M
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) bobbles a hand off before running for yardage...
Gator Insider: Florida tries to regroup against Texas A&M
Bradford vs. Suwannee, Live Oak
Sports Overtime Week Eleven