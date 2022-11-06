18 North Central Florida football teams qualify for state playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven weeks of the high school football season have come and gone in the fall of 2022, which means it’s time for the real fun to begin, as the state playoffs officially get underway.

On Sunday, the Florida High School Athletic Association revealed 18 teams from North Central Florida have achieved their goal of qualifying for the postseason. Half of the teams who made it will host Region Quarterfinal contests on Friday, Nov. 11.

Here’s a breakdown of the seedings and matchups:

1A Rural

Region 3

#5 Fort White @ #4 Madison Co

#6 Branford @ Lafayette

Byes: #1 Union Co, #2 Hillard

Region 4

#5 Wildwood @ #4 Williston

#6 Newberry @ #3 Chiefland

Byes: #1 Hawthorne, #2 Pahokee

1A Suburban

Region 2

#4 Father Lopez vs #1 Trinity Catholic

#3 PK Yonge vs #2 Holy Trinity (Melbourne)

This region starts playoffs on Friday Nov. 18**

2A Suburban

Region 1

#7 Walton @ #2 Suwannee

Winner Faces Bay-West Florida Winner

Region 2

#8 Crescent City @ #1 Bradford

#4 North Marion @ #5 Eastside

Eastside hosts as lower seed by virtue of being district champ**

Region 3

#7 Dunnellon @ #2 Cocoa

Winner Faces Titusville-Palm Bay Winner

3A Suburban

Region 1

#6 Lincoln @ #3 Columbia

Winner faces Middleburg-Escambia Winner

Region 2

#5 River Ridge @ #4 Vanguard

Winner Faces Auburndale-Lake Wales Winner

4A Suburban

Region 1

#6 Pace @ #3 Buchholz

Winner Faces Crestview-Niceville Winner

