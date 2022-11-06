Crash in Dixie County left a Broward County man dead

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after he crashed his car in Dixie County Saturday afternoon.

A 76-year-old man from Broward County was driving in Old Town on US Highway 19 just south of SR 349.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says he drove off the road and hit a stop sign that went through his windshield.

His car went airborne and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on the driver side.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

