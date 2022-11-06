Deadly crash on US Highway 19 in Dixie County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after he crashed his car in Dixie County this afternoon.

A 76-year-old man from Broward County was driving in old town on US Highway 19 just south of state road 3-49.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says he drove off the road and hit a stop sign that went through his windshield.

His car went airborne and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on the driver-side.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

