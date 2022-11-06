Florida Baseball edges Stetson in fall Exhibition.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team is still a few months away from opening the 2022-23 season, but they tried to stay loose with a doubleheader against Stetson, at home, on Sunday.

Brandon Sproat took the mound for the Gators to begin the contest. He pitched two scoreless innings, and struck out the side in the second to show he’s already in midseason form.

After mother nature intruded with a short rain delay in the top of the 3rd, the orange and blue used it to their advantage in the home-half of the inning, as Wyatt Langford roped an rbi double down the left field line to give them a 1-0 lead . Jac Caglianone added another run to Florida’s total in the inning with an infield single that scored Michael Robertson to make it 2-0. Josh Rivera tacked on the final run in the frame with an rbi single to round out the third with a 3-0 lead.

However, in the top of the 4th, Stetson’s Drew Wyers stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and cranked Chris Arroyo’s letter-high pitch over the wall in left field for a grand slam. The four-run shot vaulted the Hatters in front 4-3.

The Hatters lead didn’t last long, though. In the bottom of the same inning, Dale Thomas took a crack at a letter-high pitch and belted it over the wall in left center to tie the game, 4-4.

The two teams would jockey for the lead over the next 4 innings, before Caglianone singled to left field to drive in the difference maker, as Florida held on to win 7-6.

