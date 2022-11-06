Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony

Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-Americans in Ocala.
Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-Americans in Ocala.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church.

Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-Americans in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place for worship was long overdue.

“A vision that Pastor Edwards had some 40-plus years ago to move the church back into the community as downtown changed from being an African-American neighborhood to more business, said Alexander. “He wanted to bring the church back into the community where we can minister and meet the needs of the people.”

The reverend says he hopes the building will be done in time for Mt. Moriah’s 156th anniversary in May.

