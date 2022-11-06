RIP TV20's Steve Ingram

TV20's longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died after battling ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you...

Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died.

Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man.

He had battled ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease, for several years, and still contributed regularly to our operation.

Steve leaves behind his father, wife Fran, son, daughter, and several grandchildren.

