Two men dead in Dixie County crash

A 26-year-old and his 54-year-old passenger are found dead after crashing into a tree in Dixie County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 men are dead after a car crash in dixie county last night.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says a 26-year-old man from Casselberry was driving north on County Road 351 in Horseshoe Beach.

His Sedan drove onto the shoulder of the road by SW 782 Avenue, then collided with a tree around 12 am.

The driver and his 54-year-old passenger, from Horseshoe Beach were both pronounced dead on the scene.

