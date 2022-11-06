Two men dead in Dixie County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 men are dead after a car crash in dixie county last night.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says a 26-year-old man from Casselberry was driving north on County Road 351 in Horseshoe Beach.

His Sedan drove onto the shoulder of the road by SW 782 Avenue, then collided with a tree around 12 am.

The driver and his 54-year-old passenger, from Horseshoe Beach were both pronounced dead on the scene.

