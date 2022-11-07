3 incidents in 4 days: Bronson Middle High School was placed on lockdown after a student brings an air-soft toy gun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bronson Middle High School was placed on lockdown after a student brought an airsoft toy gun to school on Monday morning.

“Today’s incident like oh it’s just a BB gun. It’s just a BB gun today because that kid didn’t have access to a real gun,” said parent Joslin Watkins.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded shortly after rumors of a weapon on campus were heard.

“I was kind of scared and like a lot of people were like super scared and saying their heart dropped,” said middle school student, Braydon Minaya.

Deputies said they searched and found an airsoft toy gun, which was brought by an 11-year-old student. Parents said this is the third incident in less than a week on campus.

Last Wednesday, the school went on lockdown after a student brought meth to school and shared it with classmates. The next day paramedics were called after students became ill. Some parents urge the school board to take action.

“We can possibly have canines in the morning if we have one resource officer. You put one at the parent drop off and one at the bus drop off so they could smell the bags walking out,” said parent Tina Freeman.

The School Board of Levy County released a statement about the incident. They said the student involved in the incident will be disciplined and there will be more law enforcement on campus.

“All students involved in these incidents will be disciplined in accordance with the School Board of Levy County’s Student Code of Conduct at the completion of investigations. The school district, in conjunction with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, will have an increased law enforcement presence at Bronson Middle High School.”

